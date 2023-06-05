(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 5, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 1.2 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.09/gallon on Monday. Those prices were recorded as 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 130.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.04/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.19/gallon, a difference of 15 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.64/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.53.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline fell 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.51/gallon on Monday. That national average was reported as down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and 134.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national price of diesel fell 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to stand at $3.88/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $3.02/gallon, down 7.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/gallon.

$3.02/gallon, down 7.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.09/gallon. Midland Odessa- $2.98/gallon, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/gallon.

$2.98/gallon, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.03/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.13/gallon, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.17/gallon.

“While the national average drifted lower last week as oil prices cooled off, the drop may be temporary. OPEC+ agreed Sunday to additional production cuts, while Saudi Arabia is going above and beyond and cutting July production. As a result, oil prices are likely to see upward pressure as global supplies, which have remained tight, promise to become even tighter as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Last time OPEC+ agreed to cut production, it led to a temporarily rally in the price of oil, but as global oil demand hasn’t been as strong as expected, the cut failed to hold oil prices up. OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia are likely hoping that the rise in oil prices will stick longer this time, as the Saudi economy relies on oil prices north of $81 per barrel. It’s likely that as a result of the production cut, oil prices could rally this week, pushing gasoline prices higher as early as mid-week. How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air, but I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried. Any rise in average prices should be fairly small, and we’re still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon.”