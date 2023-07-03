(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 3, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 1.2 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $3.17/gallon on Monday. Those prices were noted as 7.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 112 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy noted that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $3.07/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.21/gallon, a difference of 14 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $2.56/gallon while the most expensive was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.61.

Nationally, gas prices were reported to have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $3.50/gallon on Monday. That national average was noted as down 1.9 cents from a month ago and 129.3 cents lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to stand at an average of $3.80/gallon.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.99/gallon, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/gallon.

$2.99/gallon, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02/gallon. Midland Odessa- $2.97/gallon, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/gallon.

$2.97/gallon, down 0.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.14/gallon, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11/gallon.

“Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy. We could see gasoline prices under some additional pressure soon, especially as we head into the closing innings of summer next month,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices. At the half point of the year, the national average is right at level we anticipated for a full year average. While that’s good news, I believe we may see prices close out the second half of the year below our expectations, which would be welcome news for motorists, and the possibility exists that the national average this fall could fall under $3 per gallon.”