AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the latest update from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week to reach an average of $2.98/gallon on Monday. Those prices were recorded as 28.6 cents lower than a month ago and 90.4 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest station in Amarillo was priced at $2.89/gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.39/gallon, a difference of 50 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was $2.69/gallon while the highest was $4.17/gallon, a difference of $1.48.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline rose 0.4 cents in the last week to reach an average of $3.51/gallon on Monday. GasBuddy noted that the national average was down 14.9 cents from a month ago and 95.6 cents lower than a year ago. The average price of diesel fell by four cents on a national level in the last week to stand at $3.97/gallon.

Gas prices in the areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $2.98/gallon, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/gallon.

$2.98/gallon, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.98/gallon. Midland Odessa – $3.08/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.08/gallon.

– $3.08/gallon, unchanged from last week’s $3.08/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.09/gallon, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.11/gallon.

“With oil prices bouncing back over $70 per barrel after reaching as low as $66 in early May, we’ve seen gasoline prices move higher in some states, while others have continued to decline- the national average has seen little change as a result, but overall, gasoline prices continue to see significant relief from year ago levels,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’re likely to soon see gasoline prices slip to their largest year on year deficit since Covid hit, when prices fell over $1 per gallon from 2019- so the relief at the pump as been significant, and even though the gas price decline hit pause last week, it’s looking more likely that barring a major hurricane or series of refinery outages, the national average may not end up hitting the $4 per gallon mark- something that will make most motorists very happy. For those in Arizona that have seen gas prices spike during the spring, significant relief is starting and should even accelerate over the weeks ahead.”