Amarillo gas prices continues to fall, average now at $2.17/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo gas prices have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 21.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 32.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.04/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.99/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.81/g while the most expensive is $5.09/g, a difference of $3.28/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.60/g today. The national average is down 17.0 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

