Amarillo gas prices continue to fall, average: $2.67/gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gas prices throughout Amarillo are falling, according to price reports from GasBuddy.

According to a news release, gas prices throughout the Amarillo area have fallen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.67/gallon Monday. This price is 7.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 78.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Amarillo’s average of $2.67/gallon Monday is compared to the national average of $3.12/gallon Monday, falling 2.2 cents over the last week, according to the news release. This compares to Lubbock’s average of $2.73/gallon, Midland/Odessa’s average of $2.92/gallon and Oklahoma’s average of $2.82/gallon.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in the release that he expects the price of gas to rise once again in the near future because of the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

“We’re likely to see a reversal this week, but motorists need not be too concerned at this point,” De Haan said in the release. “I expect the national average to rise in the neighborhood of 5-15 cents per gallon in the next couple of weeks- far smaller than the impact from Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, but with damage assessments still to come, it’s possible we see slight deviation from that.”

GasBuddy price reports state that the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.57/g as of Monday while the most expensive is $2.99/g, a difference of 42 cents per gallon.