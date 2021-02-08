Amarillo gas price update Feb. 8

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The average price for a gallon of gas here in Amarillo is $2.09/g, seven cents higher than last week.
Lubbock saw their average rise five cents to $2.06/g.
The national average sits at $2.45/g.
That is all according to gasbuddy.com.
