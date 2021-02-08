Amarillo gas price update Feb. 8

Gas Tracker

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, a gas pump reflecting current prices is seen in Orlando, Fla. On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, the Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for January. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The average price for a gallon of gas here in Amarillo is $2.09/g, seven cents higher than last week.

Lubbock saw their average rise five cents to $2.06/g.

The national average sits at $2.45/g.

That is all according to gasbuddy.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss