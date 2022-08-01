AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the latest report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 19.3 cents over the last week to reach an average of $3.60. Those prices were reported to be 71.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 86.1 cents higher than a year ago.

Around Amarillo, the cheapest station was priced at $3.47/gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.69/gallon, a difference of 22 cents. The lowest price in Texas on Sunday was recorded at $2.89/gallon while the highest was $5.25/gallon, a difference of $2.36/gallon.

Nationally, GasBuddy noted that the average price of diesel declined 14.8 cents in the last week to reach an average of $5.27/gallon. Gasoline prices fell 15.9 cents per gallon over the last week to reach an average of $4.17/gallon. That average was down 65.5 cents from a month ago and $1.02/gallon higher than a year ago.

In areas neighboring Amarillo, gas prices included:

Lubbock- $3.61/gallon, down 20.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.81/gallon.

$3.61/gallon, down 20.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.81/gallon. Midland Odessa- $3.81/gallon, down 14.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.95/gallon.

$3.81/gallon, down 14.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.95/gallon. Oklahoma- $3.71/gallon, down 18.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.90/gallon.

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”