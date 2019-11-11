Amarillo average gas price rises to $2.27/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have risen 5.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.27/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 6.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.15/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 44.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.92/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.27/g.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.92/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.57/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.61/g today. The national average is down 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: