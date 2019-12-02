Amarillo average gas price drop to $2.17/g

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 147 stations.

Gas prices in Amarillo are 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 19.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.04/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 55.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.98/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.51/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.71/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.28/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today.

The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 14.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock- $2.19/g, down 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.20/g.

Midland Odessa- $2.40/g, up 2.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.38/g.

Oklahoma- $2.26/g, unchanged from last week’s $2.26/g.

