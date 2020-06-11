AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Average Jumps 14 Cents Week-to-Week; Lowest Start to June in 15 Years

FILE- In this April 23, 2018, file photo a customer prepares to make his selection among the various offerings at the gasoline pump in Richland, Miss. Crude oil prices are at the highest level in more than three years and expected to climb higher, pushing up gasoline prices along the way. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, […]

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AAA is reporting Amarillo has the 3rd lowest average gas price in Texas.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.80 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is 14 cents more than on this day last week and is 61 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in Lubbock are paying the lowest at $1.70 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.08, which is nine cents more compared to this day last week and 65 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Despite rising pump prices, Texans have not seen gas prices below $2 per gallon at the start of June since 2005 and have some of the cheapest prices in the country today.

“Texas hasn’t seen gas prices this low at the beginning of June since 2005,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Demand for retail gasoline continues to rise forcing pump prices up for drivers. While gas prices are increasing, Texas has the 5th lowest gas price average of any state in the country at $1.80 per gallon.”

