AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo is reporting one of the top five highest gas prices in the state of Texas as of Thursday, according to recent data from AAA Texas.

Amarillo is reporting an average of $3.20 per gallon, according to a news release from AAA Texas. This comes as the statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.14. The lowest average price, as of Thursday, is San Angelo, averaging around $2.95 per gallon, while El Paso is reporting the highest gas price average at $3.39 per gallon.

According to the release, the national average price per gallon for the United States is $3.59, which is reported as $1.42 less than the price per gallon at this time last year.

AAA Texas officials said that crude oil prices increased last week because of the announcement of Saudi Arabia planning to reduce its oil output next month. However, the release said that interest rate hikes could slow down overall demand for fuel.

“Many spots around the Lone Star State are noticing slightly higher prices from last week,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in the release. “But, price trends may reverse as crude oil prices fell below $70 a barrel earlier this week.”

Other averages in cities throughout the state include:

Lubbock – $3.06 per gallon;

Midland – $3.09 per gallon;

Odessa – $3.02 per gallon;

Wichita Falls – $3.12 per gallon.