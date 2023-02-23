AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with AAA Texas released information regarding the average gas prices throughout the state of Texas, with Amarillo seeing a slight decrease in its average price over the last week.

According to a news release from AAA Texas, the Amarillo gas price average is reported to be $2.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. This compares to the state’s average of $2.97 per gallon.

This comes as Amarillo, as well as the state as a whole, reported an average price of $3.02 per gallon last week. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is reported this week at $3.39, according to the news release.

Officials said the slight decrease comes as United States crude oil supplies continue to increase, eventually decreasing overall oil prices. Officials also said that demand for fuel has been lower, as fewer drivers are on the road during the winter.

“Texas drivers are seeing a little relief at the gas pump this week as the statewide average dropped back below $3 per gallon,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in the release. “As spring nears and the switchover to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline takes place, it would not be surprising to see prices continue to fluctuate or increase.”

The reported gas prices from other cities in the state include:

Lubbock – $2.95 per gallon;

Wichita Falls – $2.94 per gallon;

Abilene – $2.93 per gallon;

Dallas – $2.92 per gallon;

Fort Worth-Arlington: $2.91 per gallon.