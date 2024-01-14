AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AAA Texas released the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch and the statewide gas price average is currently $2.68 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

According to AAA, that current price is up two cents from last week but is 16 cents less than the statewide gas price average on this day last year.

Officials said on average drivers in the Amarillo area are paying the least at the pump averaging $2.47 per gallon and drivers in El Paso paying the most averaging $2.83 per gallon.

AAA said prices have been fluctuating in the $2.60-$2.70 range since the holidays. Officials added that crude oil prices, which slightly climbed in the previous week are maintaining this week. As the gasoline demand increases supplies remain healthy, which keeps retail gasoline prices from even higher increases according to AAA.

“Gasoline price increases were minimal this week, with the statewide average climbing two cents,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. “Currently, the average cost of regular unleaded gas in Texas stands approximately 16 cents below the prices recorded a year ago.”

The release stated that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.08, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and 19 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.