AAA: Gas prices up but still cheaper than usual

(CNN) — Gas prices are ticking up but not enough to cause much pain at the pump.
AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular is $1.96.
That’s about nine cents more than a week ago.
But the association says gas hasn’t been this cheap on a Memorial Day weekend in almost twenty years.
AAA expects the uptick to continue because the demand is likely to grow as the economy reopens.
