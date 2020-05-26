AAA: Gas prices up but still cheaper than usual

AAA: Gas prices rise, but remain lowest on Memorial Day in almost 20 years

(CNN) — Gas prices are ticking up but not enough to cause much pain at the pump.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular is $1.96.

That’s about nine cents more than a week ago.

But the association says gas hasn’t been this cheap on a Memorial Day weekend in almost twenty years.

AAA expects the uptick to continue because the demand is likely to grow as the economy reopens.

