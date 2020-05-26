AAA: Gas prices up but still cheaper than usual

Gas Tracker

AAA: Gas prices rise, but remain lowest on Memorial Day in almost 20 years

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Gas prices are ticking up but not enough to cause much pain at the pump.

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular is $1.96.

That’s about nine cents more than a week ago.

But the association says gas hasn’t been this cheap on a Memorial Day weekend in almost twenty years.

AAA expects the uptick to continue because the demand is likely to grow as the economy reopens.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss