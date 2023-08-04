The above video is an unrelated segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Whataburger officially has its own day and to celebrate they are handing out free burgers at all participating locations.

National Whataburger Day falls on Aug. 8. Active Rewards members will be able to order their free burgers through the Whataburger App on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, Whataburger said via press release.

“National Whataburger Day is dedicated to the incredible fans, family members and communities who have made us who we are today. At Whataburger, we are so grateful to serve you up Goodness, 24/,” Whataburger CEO, Ed Nelson said.

The offer is valid only once at participating Whataburger locations. Whataburger will also be giving back to the community with their charity, Whataburger Feeding Student Success. They will be reliving $73,000 of school lunch debt for students with their partner, All for Lunch.

“Whata” way to celebrate the brand’s 73rd birthday!