HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Grupo Bimbo has sold Ricolino, causing many consumers to worry if their favorite treats will be discontinued.

Grupo Bimbo is the world’s largest Mexican bread producer and former owner of Ricolino.

Sold to Mondelēz International for $1.3 billion dollars, Ricolino is one of the leaders in the candy and chocolate market in Mexico and Latin America.

Consumer favorites of the company include Panditas, Bocadin, Duvalin, Bubulubu, Paleta Payaso, and the entire line of Vero paletas.

Fans of the company began to grow concerned following a post stating that Bimbo said goodbye to Paleta Payaso, omitting the transaction between Grupo Bimbo and Mondelēz International Inc.

Consumers did not hesitate to show their unwavering love for the brand, commenting with a vast amount of emotions. Some even expressed their love for the brand on other social media platforms, including TikTok.

TikTok user @joboydoughboy shared a screenshot of the post with the song “Amor Eterno,” meaning eternal love. With over a million views, the video received 431 thousand and 13 thousand comments, most expressing their attachment and devotion to the treat.

Fans may rest assured as Paleta Payaso and other favorites have not been discontinued at this time.

Grupo Bimbo believes this transaction will strengthen the financial profile of the company, promoting its long-term focus on its key categories of investing in Mexico.