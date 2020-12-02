New Sugarplum Macchiato drink comes to Dunkin’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Sugarplums are often associated with the holiday season, and Dunkin’ has announced it is giving Americans the chance to experience the fabled holiday flavor with the Sugarplum Macchiato.

Dunkin’ says, “Served hot or iced, the newest addition to the brand’s cheerful holiday espresso lineup features bright berry flavors of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, and plum, accented by notes of vanilla and rounded out with a sweet sugary finish for the ultimate winter delight. The combination of Dunkin’s premium espresso, milk, and sugarplum flavor creates a whimsical, light-purple layered appearance for a beverage that is sure to start winter with a wow – and perhaps create a little festive FOMO as the highlight of holiday posts and photos. “

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’, “Our Sugarplum Macchiato is a colorful twist on a well-known, but perhaps mysterious-tasting, flavor of holiday lore. It’s the perfect complement to our fan-favorite holiday latte lineup and brings even more delicious cheer to the Dunkin’ menu.”

Dunkin’ invites America to offer a description of the Sugarplum Macchiato’s distinct taste via a special seasonal AR lens on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook using #DunkinSugarplum. For inspiration, Dunkin’ is turning to influencers, celebrities, Dunkin’ restaurant employees, and its own culinary experts to offer their own take on the Sugarplum Macchiato, with videos to be spotlighted on the brand’s social channels throughout December.

The business is releasing other new treats as well, including the Frosted Snowflake Donut. With purple icing and snowflake sprinkles, Dunkin’ says it is a perfect pairing with the Sugarplum Macchiato.