NEW Flavor Alert: Blue Bell reveals Coconut Cream Pie ice cream

(KAMR/KCIT) — National Ice Cream Month has arrived and so has the NEW Coconut Cream Pie ice cream flavor from Blue Bell Ice Cream, available today, July 8, according to a twitter post from Blue Bell.

The post stated, “We’re celebrating National Ice Cream Month with a side of pie, a delicious Coconut Cream Pie Ice Cream. Our NEW flavor arrives in stores beginning today! Coconut Cream Pie is a rich, coconut French ice cream with flakes of coconut, tasty pie crust pieces and a whipped topping swirl loaded with toasted coconut. Available in the pint and half gallon sizes for a limited time.”