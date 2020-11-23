Neely’s Brown Pig in Marshall closing after 93 years of serving a great pork sandwich

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Neely’s Brown Pig, a restaurant that has been open for 93 years in Marshall is closing.

The family operated Neely’s opened in 1927 and was famous for its Brown Pig Sandwich, which was made of ground smoke pork served on a bun with a secret sauce.

Terri Brown, the mayor of Marshall and a loyal customer, said she enjoyed the sandwich.

“I have been a Brown Pig eater for a long, long time” she said. “It’s just a great barbecue sandwich and we are said to see Neely’s close their doors.”

The restaurant at 1404 E. Grand Ave. was purchased about a month ago by the owners of Taco Reyes.

The Brown Pig’s famous Brown Pig Sandwich will remain on the menu. Taco Reyes does not have date to open in the location.

Brown said she was glad that the Brown Pig Sandwich will still be available.