National Fry Day 2021: Where you can find the deals on french fries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon is set to host a press conference to release "a big announcement" for the annual Kickoff Event that will be held on Thursday, Sep. 2, according to the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon.

The press conference will be held at Starlight Ranch Event Center today, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. and according to the United Way, the campaign co-chairs will be in attendance to "welcome the crowd of volunteers, donors, sponsors, and community members throughout the local area and talk about why it is important to support the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon."