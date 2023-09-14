AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mcdonalds is set to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18 by offering customers a double cheeseburger for $0.50.

According to a McDonald’s press release, the offer is valid for a one-time use and customers must order and register on the McDonald’s App to receive the offer.

via McDonald’s Press Release

Officials said customers can customize their orders such as asking for no onions or pickles or holding the sauce on their favorite burger.