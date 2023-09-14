AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mcdonalds is set to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18 by offering customers a double cheeseburger for $0.50.
According to a McDonald’s press release, the offer is valid for a one-time use and customers must order and register on the McDonald’s App to receive the offer.
Officials said customers can customize their orders such as asking for no onions or pickles or holding the sauce on their favorite burger.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.