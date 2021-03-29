Jersey Mike’s kicks off annual ‘Day of Giving’ in March

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Wednesday, the Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo and Jersey Mike’s announced they will be joining forces for the March “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign. During the month of March, customers will be able to make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo at the local Jersey Mike’s restaurant.

The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” when the restaurant will donate 100% of its sales to more than 180 charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. Mike’s “Day of Giving” will be held on Wednesday, March 31, when the restaurant will donate 100% of the day’s sales.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100% of our sales, every penny goes to help a great local clause.” aid Peter Cranco, Jersy Mikes founder and CEO, who started the company when he was 17 years old.