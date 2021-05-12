COMING SOON: Blue Bell releasing new flavor this week!

Blue Bell

HOUSTON (CW39) The Blue Bell Creamery in Brenham is about to release a new flavor just in time for summer. The legendary Texas ice cream company has been tweeting out clues since Tuesday about what the next new flavor might be.

Blue Bell hints it could release the name of the new flavor as early as Thursday, May 13th. We will let you know as soon as Elsie alerts us. In the meantime try not to fill up on the homemade vanilla.

