COMING SOON: Blue Bell releasing new flavor this week!

HOUSTON (CW39) The Blue Bell Creamery in Brenham is about to release a new flavor just in time for summer. The legendary Texas ice cream company has been tweeting out clues since Tuesday about what the next new flavor might be.
Blue Bell hints it could release the name of the new flavor as early as Thursday, May 13th. We will let you know as soon as Elsie alerts us. In the meantime try not to fill up on the homemade vanilla.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Slain Texas deputy’s body returns to San Angelo as community mourns
- One hit by semi, killed in early-morning Clovis crash
- Panama City MMA fighter gaining national attention from 360 knockout kick
- Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Go-Go’s among Rock & Roll Hall inductees
- Cowboys to kick 2021 season off against defending Super Bowl champion Bucs