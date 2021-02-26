Chick-fil-A locations experiencing outage, taking cash payments only

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Chick-fil-A’s nationwide are experiencing a nation-wide outage for credit card payments.
According to online posts, the issue is with the chain’s third-party vendor. This has temporarily stopped credit or debit card payments and caused issues with mobile orders.
As such, locations in Dothan and other cities are only taking cash payments and not processing mobile or curbside orders.
It is not known when the issue will be resolved.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- ‘Great leader’: Principal fixes haircut of student who refused to go to class on first day of school
- Third stimulus checks: Here’s who would get $1,400 under the House relief plan
- Jamal Khashoggi killing: Saudi crown prince approved operation to capture or kill journalist
- 8,600 asylum-seekers now registered to return to US from Mexico
- Man spends hours yelling for help after vehicle plunges over cliff on mountain pass