Chick-fil-A locations experiencing outage, taking cash payments only

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Chick-fil-A’s nationwide are experiencing a nation-wide outage for credit card payments.

According to online posts, the issue is with the chain’s third-party vendor. This has temporarily stopped credit or debit card payments and caused issues with mobile orders.

As such, locations in Dothan and other cities are only taking cash payments and not processing mobile or curbside orders.

It is not known when the issue will be resolved.