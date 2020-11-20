Chick-fil-A adds two favorites back to its menu

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Two Chick-fil-A favorites are back to help make your holiday season merry and bright!
The fast-food giant brought back Chicken Tortilla Soup and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake for a limited time.
Chicken Tortilla Soup has been a seasonal menu item for nearly a decade. The soup includes shredded chicken, beans and vegetables.
The Peppermint Chip Milkshake features the restaurant’s Icedream treat along with peppermint syrup and peppermint bark chips. It’s topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
The items will only be on menus through the holiday season.
Back in September, Chick-fil-A added a new coffee drink and dessert to menus nationwide.
A chocolate fudge brownie will be available year-round.
The other item, a seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew beverage, will be available at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants for a limited time.
