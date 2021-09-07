Braum’s opens sixth location in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Braum’s announced Tuesday that its sixth location in the Amarillo area is now open.

According to a news release from the chain, the newest Braum’s store will be located at 8801 Town Square Blvd., just west of S. Soncy Road. Hours for the newest location, which is around 6,000 square feet, is 6 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

“Amarillo is a wonderful area,” said Drew Braum, the president and chief executive officer of Braum’s, said in the release. “We are excited that we have added a 6th location to accommodate customers.”

The location will host a grand opening celebration week starting Sept. 20, running through Sept. 26. According to the release, customers will have a chance to win various prizes, from free food and merchandise to electronic devices. Individuals ages 15 and under will be able to get a free single dip of ice cream from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the store Sept. 25.



The new location of Braum’s will feature an old-fashioned ice cream fountain along with a grill area for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There will also be a fully stocked grocery store. The new Amarillo location brings the number of Braum’s stores to 299 throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas.