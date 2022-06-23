BRENHAM, Texas (KIAH) — Just in time for the hot days of summer, Blue Bell has created a new flavor after a popular summertime drink.

The ice creamery in Brenham released Strawberry Lemonade-flavored ice cream, which is strawberry ice cream swirled with lemonade sherbet and sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes.

“Ice cream is the perfect summer dessert, and we are excited to kick off the season with our new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell.

“We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade. The texture of the lemonade sherbet combines perfectly with the strawberry ice cream. And, for an extra burst of flavor we added lemon flakes in the sherbet.”

The Strawberry Lemonade flavor is now available in half-gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

It’s the third new flavor Blue Bell has released in the last few months, which includes Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload, which is a smooth milk chocolate ice cream with chocolate-covered peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

Peanut Butter Overload is sold in both half-gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

For more information, go to www.bluebell.com.