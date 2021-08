TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) - The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has stated that school districts in Texas will not be required to conduct contact tracing this year for students who contract COVID-19, in its newly released guidelines. This, and other protocols in the release, have gained concerned reactions from healthcare professionals who say the state has not adjusted for the current conditions of the pandemic.

The new guidelines released by the TEA on Thursday addressed on-campus instruction, non-UIL extracurricular sports and activities, and "any other activities that students must complete" during the upcoming school year.