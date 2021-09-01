Hunger Action Month: High Plains Food Bank joins Feeding America’s campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank (HPFB) will join the Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month Campaign this September to “inspire people to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger,” according to a press release by the High Plains Food Bank.

Food banks around the country are set to participate in the campaign and they are asking the public for help as it will mark the 14th year Feeding America has organized the “call to action,” the release explained.

The campaign will address the impossible choice that million of Americans must face between food and the basic needs in life.

“For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat,” said Claire Babineauz-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. ““For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It’s often an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public’s support, we can come together to help people achieve long-term food security, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions.”

According to the release, the public across the Texas Panhandle have the opportunity to get involved in the campaign by “learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to end hunger.”

The HPFB provided ideas on ways the community can get involved:

Wear your Hunger Action Month t-shirt or anything orange to show support. Post your pictures on social media tagging @HighPlainsFoodBank, and use the hashtag #WeFeedTXPH, #HungerActionMonth, and #HungerActionDay on Sept. 17.

Potter County and Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery (AOMS) are set to go orange for Hunger Action Month. Amarillo National Bank will go orange on Sept. 17 for Hunger Action Day and any other businesses can get involved by wearing orange for the month of Sept.

Visit any local Whataburger through Sept. 20 to donate $1 to High Plains Food Bank and get a FREE Whataburger, with the purchase of a medium french fry and 32-ounce-drink.

Sign up to volunteer in the High Plains Food Bank warehouse here or donate to the campaign here. HPFB can provide the equivalent of six meals with every $1 donation.

“The arrival of COVID-19 has changed the scope of food insecurity in the Texas Panhandle,” said Zack Wilson, Executive Director of the High Plains Food Bank. “The average number of households facing food insecurity jumped 16 percent from one year ago. Thanks to your generous support, we have been able to respond by distributing over 9 million pounds of food since COVID hit – with some months exceeding one million pounds of food distributed. Your support literally allows us to continue to help many in need.”

You can learn more about Hunger Action Month by visiting hungeractionmonth.org.