High Plains Food Bank celebrates Hunger Action Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the High Plains Food Bank is celebrating Hunger Action Day Friday as part of September’s Hunger Action Month.

According to a news release from the food bank, officials are encouraging individuals to wear their Hunger Action Month T-Shirt or anything orange to show support for Hunger Action Month. Individuals are also encouraged to post pictures on social media, tagging @HighPlainsFoodBank and using the following hashtags: #WeFeedTXPH, #HungerActionMonth and #HungerActionDay.

Area businesses, including Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Amarillo National Bank, will go orange Friday in honor of Hunger Action Day. Area governmental agencies, including Potter County, will also go orange on Friday in honor of the day.

The goal for the month as a whole is to raise awareness for individuals and families throughout the region who are facing food insecurity and the work the High Plains Food Bank is doing throughout the Texas Panhandle to help those individuals and families.

“The arrival of COVID-19 has changed the scope of food insecurity in the Texas Panhandle,” Zack Wilson, the executive director of the High Plains Food Bank, said in the release. “The average number of households facing food insecurity jumped 16 percent from one year ago. Thanks to your generous support, we have been able to respond by distributing over nine million pounds of food since COVID hit – with some months exceeding one million pounds of food distributed. Your support literally allows us to continue to help many in need.”

Through Monday (Sept. 20), individuals can visit any local Whataburger location, donate $1 to the High Plains Food Bank and receive a free Whataburger sandwich, with the purchase of a medium french fry and 32-ounce drink.

Individuals can also sign up to volunteer in the food bank’s warehouse at https://hpfb.org/product-recovery-volunteers or in the Garden at https://hpfb.org/garden-volunteers. Individuals can also donate to the food bank at www.hpfb.org/donate.