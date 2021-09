AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Alpha Media Amarillo will be hosting a food and fund drive for the High Plains Food Bank starting at 10 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 25).

According to a news release, the organization will be set up in its parking lot, located at 3505 Olsen, giving individuals the chance to pull in, drop off donations and drive out.

Individuals can also donate to the High Plains Food Bank by visiting its website.