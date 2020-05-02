Everyday Heroes: WT Football donates blood to Coffee Memorial

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — ((PRESS RELEASE))

During this COVID-19 pandemic, it is very difficult to find places to host mobile blood drives due to the number of schools, churches and businesses that are closed or working from home. Of the 125 units of blood per day that we have to collect to meet the needs of area patients in the High Plains Region (31 counties and 29 medical facilities in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles), 70% of those come from on-location mobile blood drives. They are very few locations open at this time so we have had to rely on the generosity and compassion of donors in small area communities where Mayors and City Managers have opened up their Community Centers for us…and the donors have turned out in a big way. We have also seen a slight increase in donors at our local blood center, 7500 Wallace, which is open 7 days a week. We have had a lot of area churches step up.

Today, we had a set of unique volunteers step up to help – the WTAMU Football Team under the leadership of Coach Hunter Hughes. Typically, athletes at WTAMU do not give at the WT blood drives because they have an upcoming game or practice afterward which would require strenuous use of their arms and physical exertion after donating which is discouraged for 4-6 hours after giving. However, with no games ongoing at this time and upon learning of the need for blood with elective surgeries starting back up at area hospitals, they reached out to us this week to help. This is an outstanding example of great leadership and young people answering the call to help area patients and the medical professionals caring for them by providing the blood that is needed. Blood can’t wait – it is used every day for cancer patients undergoing treatment, premature babies, new mothers with complications after delivery, auto accident victims, open heart surgery patients, go-cart accidents, ruptured appendix, and so much more.

