Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
UConn Murder Suspect Captured
Top Stories
Man who allegedly broke into bank says he did it for a ‘Hot Pocket’
‘He needed a different fit’: YouTuber, husband place adopted 4-year-old son with autism with ‘new mommy’
Video
Everyday Heroes: The Salvation Army
Video
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 28, 2020
Video
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Top Stories
The nice weather continues, with few chances for rain
Video
Top Stories
Bowie sees damage from severe weather
Top Stories
Memorial Day Weekend Weather Outlook
Video
Memorial Day Weekend Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Europe hopes to resume golf by funding 5 new events in UK
Top Stories
Tokyo Olympics just beginning the race to reset themselves
The Latest: Premier League soccer to restart on June 17
Report: Basketball Hall delaying enshrinement ceremony
NASCAR Cup race in Charlotte pushed back day because of rain
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Community
Class is in Session
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Everyday Heroes: The Salvation Army
Everyday Heroes
by:
Clint Brakebill
Posted:
May 28, 2020 / 10:44 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 28, 2020 / 10:44 AM CDT
Video Forecast
The nice weather continues, with few chances for rain
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Caught on cam: Bear follows boy through Italian mountains
Video
Uninvited Guest: Bear Crashes Memorial Day Cookout
Video
1-year-old ‘chef’ spreads joy online
Video
Australia dust storm time-lapse
Video
Flooding Unearths Historic Steam Shovel
Video
Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Oregon kitten
Video
Caught On Camera: Good Samaritan Braves Inferno
Video