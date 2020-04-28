Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Possible meat shortage due to COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Everyday Heroes: The Cake Company holds a food drive for Snack Pak 4 Kids Canyon
Video
Tijuana practically out of beer as COVID-19 crisis halts production
Video
Indian man caught illegally crossing 1st in border custody to test positive for coronavirus
City fines 500 Juarez drivers for packing riders into buses despite virus restrictions
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Top Stories
Unseasonably warm weather with just a hint of rain
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Everyday Heroes: The Cake Company holds a food drive for Snack Pak 4 Kids Canyon
Video
Top Stories
New Rangers park among possible MLB ideas for season start
Gumbel’s ‘Real Sports’ returns to air before real sports
Back to the pool: USA Swimming unveils tentative schedule
Blackhawks fire team president McDonough in surprising move
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Community
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Everyday Heroes: The Cake Company holds a food drive for Snack Pak 4 Kids Canyon
Everyday Heroes
by:
Clint Brakebill
Posted:
Apr 27, 2020 / 07:51 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 27, 2020 / 07:51 PM CDT
Video Forecast
Unseasonably warm weather with just a hint of rain
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
“Teddy Roosevelt” Salutes Truckers
Video
Dog in Australia gives birth to litter of 21 puppies, breaking current record
Scientists create map of the moon
Video
WW2 vet moved to tears by a special gift
Video
Tornado forms behind a rainbow in Oklahoma
Video
Treehouse Quarantine: Doctor Roughs It During COVID-19 Outbreak
Video
Great Smoky Mountains National Park: Synchronous firefly viewings in park canceled amid coronavirus outbreak
Video