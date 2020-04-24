Everyday Heroes: Speech Therapists adapt to social distancing guidelines, while still helping out kids in need

Speech Therapists are used to going into homes or schools and working with their patients one on one. However during this social distancing period they have had to alter the way they do things.

They are using technology to interact with the kids in need of therapy. On a daily basis speech language pathologist from Therapy 2000 Alicia Hill will work with kids of all ages, with a wide variety of needs. Some of which are listed on their website T2000.com

Developmental Disability and Delay

Speech/Language Delay

Feeding and Swallowing Disorders

Cerebral Palsy

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Prematurity

Congenital Disorders/Injury

Neurological Disorders

Down Syndrome

Sensory Processing Disorders

ADD/ ADHD

And more…

To request a referral for speech, occupational, and physical therapy services you can call 877-688-2520 or 806-553-7780 or fill out a referral online at T2000.com