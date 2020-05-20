Everyday Heroes: Phone Medic of Amarillo, is offering Chromebooks at cost, to help students in need

Phone Medic of Amarillo is offering Chromebooks at cost, which runs $80, to help students in need of an at home computer.

“The chromebooks are generally what AISD uses in the classrooms, so that the kids can access google classroom and their tools needed for learning. So when all of our learning shifted to at home, we still wanted a way for kids to access those same tools while at home. The easiest way was Chromebooks. Now these Chromebooks usually retail at about $199, our cost is about $80. So we said you know what lets offer these at cost, to kids who need them. Times are hard as it is, so if we can alleviate some stress by offering an inexpensive product to help those kids while they are learning at home, that is what we wanted to do.” said Andrew Brandt the co-owner of Phone Medic of Amarillo