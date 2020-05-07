Everyday Heroes: Dr. Todd Bell

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — ((PRESS RELEASE))

During this COVID-19 pandemic, it is very difficult to find places to host mobile blood drives due to the number of schools, churches and businesses that are closed or working from home. Of the 125 units of blood per day that we have to collect to meet the needs of area patients in the High Plains Region (31 counties and 29 medical facilities in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles), 70% of those come from on-location mobile blood drives. They are very few locations open at this time so we have had to rely on the generosity and compassion of donors in small area communities where Mayors and City Managers have opened up their Community Centers for us…and the donors have turned out in a big way. We have also seen a slight increase in donors at our local blood center, 7500 Wallace, which is open 7 days a week. We have had a lot of area churches step up.