Amarillo’s Jimmy Johns is giving away Little John Sandwiches to all school age children for free. (High school and younger)

•Between 11a-1:30p Monday to Friday.

•One per student (per day)

•Must be a little John (Ham Cheese/Turkey/Vegetarian)•We will do it while supplies last, and as long as we can.

Locations:

2330 S Soncy Amarillo, TX

2807 S Western Ave Amarillo, TX

790 S Buchanan Amarillo, TX