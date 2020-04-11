Everyday Heroes: Amarillo Venom, FC Amarillo Bombers

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
National
Your Local Election HQ
Politics Today
DC Bureau
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
Border Report
Entertainment
Good News
Weird News
For Your Health
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Broadway star Nick Cordero has leg amputated due to virus
Top Stories
Company will pay you $1,000 to binge-watch every Harry Potter film while in quarantine
Video
Odessa couple “relieved” after finalizing child adoption via Zoom
Video
Lawmaker calls for coronavirus testing, release of some ICE detainees after 4 test positive in El Paso
Trump claims he will temporarily suspend immigration into the US
Video
Video Center
Stream Now
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Top Stories
April storms possible again
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
Buff Nation
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
The Latest: 2nd Motorsport Games event postponed until 2021
Top Stories
Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of pandemic
Fans sue MLB, teams over ticket money, ask for class action
New data lead to new testing, results for NFL helmets
Davis, US boxers choosing delayed Olympics over pro riches
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Do My Job
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Community
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices
Do My Job
2020 Remarkable Women of the High Plains
CMA Awards
Lone Star NYE
Home for the Holidays
Balloon Fiesta
Clear the Shelters
Amarillo Events Calendar
High Plains Road Trip
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Women’s History
Lottery
Horoscopes
Honoring the Graduates
Marketplace
Open Restaurants
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Week
TV Guide
Preview: NBC Fall Schedule
This Fall on Fox
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Alexa
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Everyday Heroes: Amarillo Venom, FC Amarillo Bombers
Everyday Heroes
by:
Clint Brakebill
Posted:
Apr 10, 2020 / 10:01 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 10, 2020 / 10:17 PM CDT
https://www.iconapparelco.com/allin
Video Forecast
April storms possible again
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
Health care workers block protesters in counter-demonstration
Groundhog caught chowing down on piece of pizza
Video
Woman plays piano left in rubble of church after tornado
Video
U.S. Flag projected onto Matterhorn in Swiss Alps
Video
Stay at home art from Banksy
Video
Massive Paper Mill Explosion Caught On Camera
Video
Maryland resident gets final warning for not wearing pants
Video