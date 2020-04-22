Everyday Heroes: Amarillo Sod Poodles

In conjunction with City of Amarillo’s #AllInAmarillo campaign, the Amarillo Sod Poodles are excited to provide an update in regard to the support we have seen from the community for the yellow “We Are Amarillo” t-shirts. We understand there are many people in our community working tirelessly every day to help keep us safe and we want to recognize their efforts. Due to the overwhelming support from our fans, community, and partners, we have tallied 600 tickets to be donated to healthcare professionals and first responders thus far. It is because of this response that we will be expanding ticket donations to other various frontline workers as well.

Once baseball returns, the Amarillo Sod Poodles intend to make HODGETOWN a place of celebration for the efforts put forth by these brave people who continue to put their health and safety at risk daily so that we can stay safe at home. When we are able to gather again, we want all of Soddies Nation to wear their shirts as a display of support and appreciation for these folks and that their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

If you would like to show your support and be #AllIn you can go to sodpoodles.com and click on shop.