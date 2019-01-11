New Software Can Track Shared Streaming Accounts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online

(CNN) - Many are comfortable sharing their Netflix and other streaming service passwords with others, but new software unveiled at the CES Tech Show in Las Vegas could crack down on such account sharing.

Software maker Synamedia said the artificial intelligence system looks for potentially fraudulent activity. When it finds it, in some cases it would ask you to upgrade to a premium account that includes sharing. If passwords are being sold through for-profit operations, accounts could be shut down.

A Synamedia spokesman said, "Casual credentials sharing is becoming too expensive to ignore."

The company points to research that about one in four millennials give other people their credentials for video streaming services.

The company said the system is already being tested, and in the future, it will be offered to other streaming services like Netflix and HBO.