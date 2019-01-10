"Baby Shark" Song Swims To Top Of Charts

An infectious kid's song cracks the charts.

Enough kids watched the "Baby Shark" video in the past week to push the song into the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The children's sing-along that has racked up at least 2.1-billion views worldwide.

In the past week, the song was streamed in the US more than twenty million times.

Because streaming counts toward chart data, that puts "Baby Shark" at number 32 on this week's chart.

It also sold 3,000 digital downloads.

