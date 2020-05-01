“Zoey’s” Promises One Last Show-Stopper

(NBC) “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” premiered before the coronavirus took hold, but Jane Levy’s comments about her show back in January still resonate.
“In our country, and the world at large, it’s an unsettling time, I think,” Levy said. “If we can contribute to a little bit of joy, entertainment, escapism into our world, then I’m so happy to be a part of that contribution.”
Levy plays a woman able to sense people’s innermost feelings through song performances only she can hear. That includes her father Mitch, silenced by a degenerative neurological condition.
“It was very exciting, because I knew it would be a challenging role and a great role,” says Peter Gallagher, who plays Mitch.
The role calls for Gallagher to be largely immobile. Still, he occasionally renders heart songs for his daughter’s ears.
“The show itself connects all of us in experiencing grief and delight,” Gallagher says.
Both are foreshadowed in sunday’s finale.
There’s also the the promise of one last show-stopper to cap a season with many.
“It was one of the most ambitious things I’ve ever been a part of in my career,” says Mary Steenburgen, who plays Zoey’s mother.
The season finale of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” airs sunday at 9 pm Eastern.
