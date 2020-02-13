(NBC) After making a splash with a sneek-peak episode in January, musical comedy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” returns this weekend.
Jane Levy plays a woman coping with the sudden ability to hear people’s thoughts through songs.
Levy says having great castmates helps, including Mary Steenburgen and Lauren Graham, as well as Broadway veterans in Peter Gallagher, Alex Newell and Skylar Astin.
She also says the musical focus of the show was intimidating.
“It’s scary. Yeah, it’s a very vulnerable thing. And also, it’s humbling to learn a new skill like singing and dancing.”
