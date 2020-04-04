“Zoey” Takes An Extraordinary Turn: Singing In Sign

The musical theme of "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" takes a unique turn this week. One of the songs is an instrumental, featuring 15 hearing impaired actors "singing" in ASL.

(NBC) On “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” people’s innermost feelings are set to music, private performances that only star Jane Levy can see or hear, but in this week’s episode, one special song has a different kind of lyric.

It’s an inventive collaboration between choreographer Mandy Moore and a group of 15 hearing-impaired actors hired specifically for the show.

“It’s completely instrumental. Not only are you watching these people sign in a language you may not understand, you don’t have a word to understand either if you don’t understand ASL,” Moore explains.

ASL is American Sign Language, and it’s been elevated to an art form at the “Deaf West Theatre” in Los Angeles.

Sandra Mae Frank is a frequent “Deaf West” player, and says “Zoey” offers a fresh perspective.

“It’s not a deaf person as a victim, ‘Oh it’s so sad. I can’t hear, I can’t communicate, blah, blah.’ Time to get rid of that story line,” she says.

“Deaf West” artistic director DJ Kurs also helped make connections between signing, singing, and speaking.

“I think that the results are worth it. I think that the process that we’ve undergone for this episode, we’re thrilled to bring it to TV,” he says.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” airs Sunday night at 9 p.m.

