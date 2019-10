(FOX NEWS) — Gotham has a new Catwoman.

“Big Little Lies'” Zoe Kravitz is set to take over the role of Catwoman in the upcoming Batman movie.

Kravitz will star as the anti-heroine alongside Robert Pattinson as the masked billionaire.

Filmmaker Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” is expected to be released in 2021 with filming slated for this summer.