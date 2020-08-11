Zac Efron to star in “Three Men and a Baby” remake

(CNN) — Zac Efron is returning to Disney.
The actor is reportedly set to star in Disney plus’s remake of “Three Men and a Baby.”
The 1987 movie starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson — living a bachelor lifestyle in New York until an infant girl arrives at their doorstep.
Variety reports that Will Reichel has already written the script for the remake.
No director has been named yet.
Efron became a breakout star playing Troy Bolton in Disney’s High School Musical series.
