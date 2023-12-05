The project was registered on Nov. 14, 2023, under the project name "Dude Perfect".

DALLAS (KDAF) — YouTube channel Dude Perfect is setting up office in Frisco for a hefty price!

The YouTube channel based in North Texas, follows five guys (Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones and twins Cory and Coby Cotton) who create skits, comedy and sports entertainment. Currently, the channel has 60 million subscribers, making it the second most subscribed sports channel.

A $3 million project was filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, showing the property located at 15900 Gateway Drive in Frisco.

According to the filing, breaking ground is set for Dec. 18 with the project finished by May 20, 2024.