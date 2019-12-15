YouTube releases most viewed music vids of decade

YouTube releases most viewed music videos of the decade

According to YouTube, “Despacito” is the top music video of the decade.

Nearly two years after the song’s release, Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee continue to burn up the streaming video charts.

Despacito, which is largely in Spanish, has a whopping 6.5-billion views.

Last year, it became the world’s first video to reach five billion views, winning a Guinness World Records’ title.

Ed Sheeran got two video hits on the top ten of the decade chart, “Shape of You” which was number two overall and “Thinking Out Loud” at ten.

“See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth was in third place with 3.7-billion views.

Sitting at number four are Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars with 3.7-billion views for “Uptown Funk.”

“Gangnam Style” made the top five, with 3.4-billion views.

At the time it was released in 2014 it was so popular, it broke the platform, surpassing the average views YouTube could handle at that time.

Finishing out the hit list, Justin Bieber with “Sorry” and Maroon Five with “Sugar.”

Katy Perry was the top female artist on the list with “Roar”, just under three billion views.

And finally, no more counting stars, they are counting views.

OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars” ends the decade with more than 2.8-billion views on YouTube.

