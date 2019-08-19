You can now climb aboard the Hogwarts Express Train in Scotland

Take a ride on "The Jacobite", west coast railways train used to film the Hogwarts Express scenes in iconic Harry Potter movie moments.

Calling all Harry Potter fanatics.

Take a ride on the “Hogwarts Express” train with or without your Hogwarts acceptance letter.

Go for a journey on the real Hogwarts Express train in the United Kingdom.

Plan a trip to Scotland and board the “Jacobite” train on west coast railways, the real locomotive used to film the Hogwarts Express scenes in the Harry Potter films.

This train’s destination may not be the prestigious wizarding school, but, you will be able to take in some beautiful scenery as you travel through the Scottish hills.

Be sure to pack your own snacks though because the Jacobite’s food cart may not sell Ron and Harry’s favorite chocolate frogs, or Bertie Bott’s every flavor beans.